Phelps Youth Pavilion PlayScape re-opens

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Center for the Arts has reopened the PlayScape, a two-story active play structure located within the Phelps Youth Pavilion. This popular attraction originally opened in 2008 with major funding provided by Black Hawk Gaming Association. The structure had been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entry to the PlayScape is included with admission to the Phelps Youth Pavilion, an award-winning, interactive, arts and culture-based children’s museum housed within the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The facility features more than 40 fun and educational activities within three galleries. In addition to semi-permanent exhibits, Dinosaur Ruckus, a temporary feature exhibition provides visitors with opportunities to play and learn about prehistoric creatures.

The PlayScape and Phelps Youth Pavilion are located within the Waterloo Center for the Arts at 225 Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo. Admission is $5 per person; $2 per person with presentation of a valid EBT card. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are not currently required, although all visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

