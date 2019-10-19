CEDAR FALLS -- There's more to hunting than shooting.
On the first day of pheasant hunting season, 14 youths gathered for the Black Hawk County Pheasants Forever 12th annual Youth Mentor Hunt and learned about conservation and safe hunting practices even as rain poured down outside.
"It's not about getting a bird; it's about the experience," said Josh Nunez, Black Hawk County Pheasants Forever youth chairman. "Today's about getting kids outside and exposing them to a safe experience where they're going be with other people that want to be outside."
The 14 kids participating went through four stations to learn about gun safety, dog handling, landowner ethics and pheasants.
Later in the afternoon the youths went pheasant hunting with adult mentors at seven different fields.
Marc Bartee has helped teach a course on landowner ethics for about nine of the previous 12 youth hunts, he said. Bartee started his course by having the kids introduce themselves with a firm handshake and eye contact.
"The beautiful thing about hunting is that it teaches you respect and life skills outside of the hunt," Bartee said. "No one ever got in trouble for saying please and thank you."
For Nunez and other hunters, there is more to pheasant hunting than just hunting. Things like good conservation practices lead to good hunting and vice versa, Nunez said.
"When you're looking at the big picture, when you have bees, butterflies and habitat, then you have pheasants. It's a big circle," said Brice Morris, Pheasants Forever northern Iowa regional representative. "It means more than just the hunt."
Pheasants Forever works to increase conservation education, improve habitats and foster good land practices.
The group aims to expand the number of "acres on the ground where our kids can go an enjoy the wide open spaces," Morris said. Big issues, like water quality, make an impact on animals and the land. Encouraging buffers expands habitat and improves water quality, Morris said.
Caden Wetherell, 11, was happy to be there, even though it was raining.
"I started shooting when I was two with my grandparents and my dad," Wetherell said. "Then I started hunting when I was three or four."
This is Wetherell's first time taking the course.
"I've learned some new things," he said. "I can't sit through school, but I can sit through hunter safety courses, easy."
