CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its seventh free concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series on at 7:30 p.m. July 9 in Overman Park.
The one-hour program by the 45-piece band will feature soloists Jesse Orth on baritone, Jason Andriano on trombone, and vocalist Brian Pfaltzgraff. The program will include a “Phantom of the Opera” medley by Andrew Lloyd Weber and works by Fillmore, King and others.
Band clarinetist, secretary and librarian Eunice Becker will receive special recognition for 40-years of membership.
You have free articles remaining.
Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the resident German Band led by Mark Welty.
The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building.
Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.