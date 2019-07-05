{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its seventh free concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series on at 7:30 p.m. July 9 in Overman Park.

The one-hour program by the 45-piece band will feature soloists Jesse Orth on baritone, Jason Andriano on trombone, and vocalist Brian Pfaltzgraff. The program will include a “Phantom of the Opera” medley by Andrew Lloyd Weber and works by Fillmore, King and others.

Band clarinetist, secretary and librarian Eunice Becker will receive special recognition for 40-years of membership.

Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the resident German Band led by Mark Welty.

The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building.

Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.

