Pfizer COVID boosters available at Hy-V

Free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only to 12- to 15-year-olds at least five months after their second dose.

Individuals ages 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are NOT authorized for individuals ages 5 to 11.

Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least 6 months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may NOT mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only. To schedule go to www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for individuals ages 12 and older, and should beadministered based on individuals’ primary vaccine manufacturer at least 5 months after the second dose if a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipient (or at least 5 months after their third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech if moderately to severely immunocompromised); or at least 6 months after the second dose if a Moderna vaccine recipient (or at least 6 months after their third dose of Moderna if moderately to severely immunocompromised). The period is at least 2 months after the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) dose if a Janssen vaccine recipient.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring their insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0