 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pets on parade at Arboretum

  • 0
pets on parade

WATERLOO — Pets on Parade will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

Pets can try an obstacle course, meet new animal friends and participate in the parade – costumes are encouraged. The event is free with regular admission, $7 for adults 18 and up; $4 for children ages 5 to 17; and free for children 4 and under. The Arboretum is located at 1927 E. Orange Road, near Hawkeye Community College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News