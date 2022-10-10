Pets on parade at Arboretum

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Pets on Parade will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
Pets can try an obstacle course, meet new animal friends and participate in the parade – costumes are encouraged. The event is free with regular admission, $7 for adults 18 and up; $4 for children ages 5 to 17; and free for children 4 and under. The Arboretum is located at 1927 E. Orange Road, near Hawkeye Community College.
Photos: Annual Mayor Hart's Fun Run
Fun Run 7
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 1
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart talks with fourth graders as they walk to the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 9
Fourth graders run the final stretch of the one-mile route of the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 10
Fourth graders are welcomed at the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
