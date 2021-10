WATERLOO -- Petersen & Tietz will be handing out 600 free bouquets to community members starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday as part of the Petal it Forward program.

While supplies last, each person will get two bouquets, one to keep and one to share.

The program is in response to the release of data from the Society of American Florists showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers.

A food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will also take place during the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0