WATERLOO – Poinsettias, a living symbol of the holiday spirit, are helping set the scene for Christmas cantatas, Christmas Eve candle services and sermons at churches throughout the Cedar Valley.
At First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St., red, maroon and variegated poinsettias line steps on both sides of the pulpit and altar. Additional poinsettias are arranged beneath a table. At other houses of worship, the season’s most popular plant is clustered by the dozens in sanctuaries, beneath stained glass windows, at entrances and around baptismal fonts and nativity scenes.
From the more than 5,000 poinsettias grown from cuttings by Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses, at least 2,000 plants will be delivered to churches in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding communities.
“We begin deliveries during the first week of December, but the majority of our poinsettias are delivered the weekend before Christmas,” said owner Heidi Tietz de Silva.
Her father, Ted, began growing and selling poinsettias about 60 years ago. The lengthy process begins with planting cuttings each April. From September until Thanksgiving, plants receive alternating daylight and at least 14 hours of complete darkness daily to develop their bract, or leaf color. Early, mid- and late-season poinsettias are grown in a range of colors, and each variety requires a different schedule.
Red is the most requested color, followed by white. Some churches choose poinsettias to match liturgical colors, while others prefer all white or a 50-50 split of white and red or maroon. Still other churches “mix it up. They’ll let members of the congregation make their own choices, so sometimes the mix will include pink, maroon or marbled poinsettias, for example,” Tietz de Silva explained.
Poinsettias are native to Mexico. A Mexican legend tells of a poor child who gathered a weed bouquet and placed it at the Christ Child’s feet in her church. The humble bouquet suddenly was transformed into bright red flowers. “Flores de Noche Buena,” or “Flowers of the Holy Night,” are called poinsettias after Joel Roberts Poinsett, a botanist and the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who first introduced them in the United States.
At Petersen & Tietz, plants are grouped according to order and held in the greenhouse before delivery. Notes often are kept year to year so a church secretary or committee doesn’t have to remember how many plants were ordered, in what colors or where they’re displayed in the church.
The poinsettia delivery arrives at the First Baptist Church just before the annual Christmas cantata in early December, said church member Sue Harty. This year they ordered 37 poinsettias, and like many churches, the plants are purchased by members of the congregation in memory of or to honor a loved one.
“Every week in the church bulletin we run a list of who is being honored. It’s really nice that people get a chance to do that, and it’s something we’ve been doing for a long time,” Harty said. After Christmas Eve services, parishioners can take the plants home or they’ll be delivered to homebound parishioners.
Tietz de Silva has fielded her share of poinsettia emergencies over the years. On one occasion, a frantic phone call an hour before Sunday services had her rushing to a church to salvage badly wilted poinsettias. A boiler malfunctioned and overheated the church to 90 degrees. “The plants were dried out and horrible,” she recalled. Volunteers formed a water-pitcher brigade to water the plants, and within an hour the blooms began to lift.
“We moved the roughest ones to the back for the service. We’d saved about two-thirds of them and replaced the rest before Christmas,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.