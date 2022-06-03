Peter Mack concert, recital planned at Iowa Music Teachers conference

CEDAR FALLS -- In conjunction with the Iowa Music Teachers Association annual conference, two professional concerts will take place Sunday and Monday in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Both concerts are open to the public. Tickets are $10 available at the door.

Performing in the All-Stars Recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday are Andrea Johnson, Robin Guy and Vakhtang Kodanashvili from the University of Northern Iowa ; Suzanne Torkelson from Wartburg College in Waverly; Dr. Marian Lee from St. Ambrose University in Davenport; Dsenia Nosikova from the University of Iowa in Iowa City; Du Huang and Xiao Hu Unison Piano Duo from Luther College in Decorah and Richard Steinbach, professor emeritus at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

There will be a premier of two commissioned works including one by Iowa composer Carl Schimmel. Steinbach will perform one movement from the art pieces and the solo piano work.

Performing in the Guest Artist Recital at 8 p.m. Monday will be Irish pianist Peter Mack from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.

