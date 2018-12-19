CEDAR FALLS — Dec. 31 is the expiration date for current pet licenses.
If your pet is 4 months or older it is required to be licensed annually by Jan. 1. The fees for licensing your pet doubles, effective April 1. When registering a pet, provide the following information — proof of rabies vaccination (with rabies tag number and expiration date) and proof of spay or neuter. You can have your veterinarian fax a copy of the current rabies certificate and proof of alteration to (319) 268-5126.
Fees are as follows: Dogs and cats not altered: $12 ($24 effective April 1); dogs and cats altered:$6 ($12 effective April 1); lost tag replacement: $1 each tag/license; mailing fee:$1 each tag/license.
For more information, call 273-8600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.