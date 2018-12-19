Try 1 month for 99¢
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS — Dec. 31 is the expiration date for current pet licenses.

If your pet is 4 months or older it is required to be licensed annually by Jan. 1. The fees for licensing your pet doubles, effective April 1. When registering a pet, provide the following information — proof of rabies vaccination (with rabies tag number and expiration date) and proof of spay or neuter. You can have your veterinarian fax a copy of the current rabies certificate and proof of alteration to (319) 268-5126.

Fees are as follows: Dogs and cats not altered: $12 ($24 effective April 1); dogs and cats altered:$6 ($12 effective April 1); lost tag replacement: $1 each tag/license; mailing fee:$1 each tag/license.

For more information, call 273-8600.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments