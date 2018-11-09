Try 1 month for 99¢
Last Hope

WATERLOO — Last Hope Animal Rescue will participate in the Bring Love Home Petsmart national adoption weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Waterloo Petsmart, 1506 Flammang Drive.

People can meet more than 25 local adoptable cats, kittens and rabbits of all ages in one location. All felines are completely vetted: spayed/neutered, have had multiple FVRCP vaccinations, their rabies vaccination, have been treated for parasites, tested negative for communicable diseases, and are microchipped.

Rabbits are spayed/neutered and treated for parasites as well.

Last Hope Animal Rescue is a foster-based rescue, with animals being fostered in homes throughout the Cedar Valley. All applicants must be pre-approved to adopt. Visit the LHAR website at www.adopthope.org to see all adoptable animals available for adoption and for the online application. A home visit is required as part of the adoption process.

In addition, Last Hope will be holding a fundraising microchip event both days from 1 to 4 p.m.

The public may bring their own dogs or cats, ages 4 months or older, to be microchipped for $25. Proof of ownership & rabies vaccination must be shown.

