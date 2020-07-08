'Perspective' showcases artwork by Kim Behm, Benjamin D. Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Kim Behm retired in June as an assistant professor of fine art and history at Hawkeye Community College.

But he hasn’t retired from creating art, or mentoring artists like Benjamin D. Smith. Smith, founder of Eyeodine, is a former Behm student.

Together the artists’ work is being featured in a new exhibition, “Perspective,” at COR at 220 East in downtown Waterloo.

The exhibit will be on display until September.

“We named the show ‘Perspective’ because we are at both ends of our careers. Benjamin is in his mid-20s and has a family, and he’s at the beginning of his career. I’m at the end of my teaching career. I thought it was a good opportunity to partner with him and showcase his work,” said Behm, of Cedar Falls.

An award-winning artist and illustrator, Behm is recognized for his portraiture that often depicts current affairs, art history and shared cultural experiences. He particularly enjoys working in oils, although he’s been known to dip a brush into sample pots of wall paint for a few pieces.