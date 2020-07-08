'Perspective' showcases artwork by Kim Behm, Benjamin D. Smith

WATERLOO – Kim Behm retired in June as an assistant professor of fine art and history at Hawkeye Community College.
But he hasn’t retired from creating art, or mentoring artists like Benjamin D. Smith. Smith, founder of Eyeodine, is a former Behm student.
Together the artists’ work is being featured in a new exhibition, “Perspective,” at COR at 220 East in downtown Waterloo.
The exhibit will be on display until September.
“We named the show ‘Perspective’ because we are at both ends of our careers. Benjamin is in his mid-20s and has a family, and he’s at the beginning of his career. I’m at the end of my teaching career. I thought it was a good opportunity to partner with him and showcase his work,” said Behm, of Cedar Falls.
An award-winning artist and illustrator, Behm is recognized for his portraiture that often depicts current affairs, art history and shared cultural experiences. He particularly enjoys working in oils, although he’s been known to dip a brush into sample pots of wall paint for a few pieces.
Behm, who plans to teach at HCC as an adjunct in the fall, has included both new and old works from his collection for the exhibit. “There are 12 or 14 pieces in the show, some portraits, one or two illustrations, and a portrait of my wife (Gretchen) that I did. It’s a little bit of introspection,” the artist explained.
Born in Des Moines, Behm trained as a graphic designer and photographer at Des Moines Tech, graduating in 1967. He earned degrees in printmaking, painting and art history from the University of New Mexico, and taught at the university as well as the University of Northern Iowa. He spent 15 years at HCC before his retirement.
Behm also is working on a new show in October at Wartburg College in Waverly.
“Kim said, ‘Let’s have this show together,’’ said Smith, who teaches at Waterloo Community Schools and has won awards for his artwork. “It’s an amazing opportunity to exhibit with Kim. Our work, our styles are completely different. We each have our own perspective.”
Smith works in a variety of media, particularly oils, but he also enjoys mixed media and experimenting with various artistic styles. He has his own clothing line and has created branding for several Cedar Valley businesses.
The young artist has developed several shows, including “The Lost Diaspora Show,” connecting African descendants across the world, sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa, and the “Smokey Row” show which depicts Waterloo’s African-American history, sponsored by the Waterloo Writers Project.
“That’s a mix of media — art, painters, dancers, performers — and we pull it all together to tell a story like in a showcase,” Smith explained. He also created art-related events such as “Mental Health and Paint.” He has sold his work at the North End Fest and serves on the event’s board.
Smith met Behm when the professor invited him into his HCC classroom, and later he enrolled in Behm’s art history class. “And he’s shown me painting techniques and everything I needed to know to be an artist,” Smith noted.
This is Smith’s first formal gallery showing. “Our artwork plays off each other. You’ll have paintings hanging next to each other, one of an ethnic man and woman looking away from each other, and in the next painting, a black couple in an intimate moment. The majority of the work represents culture from different perspectives and viewpoints,” Smith explained.
Paintings will be available for purchase.
