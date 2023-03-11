WATERLOO — Firefighters pulled a person from a burning vehicle in a parking ramp in downtown Waterloo early Saturday.

Details, including the identity and the condition of the person, weren’t immediately available.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the second story of the city ramp at 180 W. Fifth St. around 7 a.m.

Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming from the ramp and discovered a minivan in flames with a person inside.

The person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital, and the fire was extinguished.

Police have blocked off small section of the ramp while investigators and the city fire marshal collected evidence.

Photos: Parking ramp fire, March 11, 2023 031123jr-fire-parking-2 031123jr-fire-parking-3 031123jr-fire-parking-4 031123jr-fire-parking-1