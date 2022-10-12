Perry named as EPI's new CFO

WATERLOO — Exceptional Persons, Inc. announced James Perry as its new chief financial officer.

Perry recently left Black Hawk County as its finance director.

“We are excited to welcome James to the EPI family. His extensive background in finance and public policy as well as his heart for serving others will be an asset ensuring our agency’s financial sustainability into the future,” Katie Slade, EPI’s executive director, said in a news release.

He received in bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa and his master’s degree in financial management from Upper Iowa University.

Perry is also a board member of the Waverly Public Library, a member of the Waverly Exchange Club and teaches economics and finance as an adjunct professor at Clarke University in Dubuque.

“I am grateful to be a part of such a wonderful organization led by an amazing, passionate group of people,” Perry said in the release. “The mission, vision, and culture at EPI are truly inspirational. I look forward to accomplishing many projects here at EPI while maintaining financial stability for many years to come.”