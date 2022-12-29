Permanent warming shelter to open Jan. 15

WATERLOO — As winter sets in, so does the cold. Local organizers hope a renovated building brings comfort to those enduring bitter temperatures.

On Jan. 15, a permanent warming shelter at 1022 W. Fifth St. will be ready to shelter those experiencing homelessness.

Hospitality House Director Joni Hansen said she’s envisioned such a space since the 2019 polar vortex.

“I will never forget the morning that we were just wall-to-wall with people at Hospitality House,” Hansen said. “They were coming in, and they had frostbite. Some of them didn’t have coats. They didn’t have mittens. They didn’t have stocking caps. … We cannot have people doing this.”

She said that year, as the windchill reached -50 degrees, the organization realized it had to do something about the problem.

The former dental office is expected to accommodate 30 people. Hansen previously reported the shelter will provide 18 beds for men and a separate room with at least four beds for women.

Those using the facility also can shower, use a washer and dryer and get a light snack at night and a light breakfast in the morning.

People who may not be allowed at another shelter are welcome at the warming shelter.

“If they’re under the influence, as long as they’re not creating a problem, they can come in and have a bed,” she said. “That’s the whole deal of this is to provide safety. And then the second goal is to get them sustainable.”

The shelter also will provide case management to to get people on a housing assessment list.

The organization received a $75,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Its goal was to match that amount, but they ended up raising almost a $250,000, according to Bill Bradford, who helped spearhead the fundraising effort along with his wife, Lisa.

Bradford said it cost about $170,000 to purchase and renovate the building. Hansen said the remaining money will fund peer support to man the overnight shelter. The rest of the money will go toward keeping the warming shelter open.

Before current building was renovated, a warming shelter opened in the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center on East Fourth Street. Hansen said it opeated for about two weeks until volunteers learned the facility couldn’t house a shelter because there was no sprinkler system.

The warming shelter moved to the Hawkeye Community College Metro Center and operated there for two winters. The Metro Center was sold last year. During the winter of 2021-22, the warming shelter was operated out of Hospitality House at 1003 Mulberry St.

Hansen said the warming shelter usually operates from Jan. 1 to April 1. When it isn’t being used as a warming shelter, she wants to use the building as a resource center.

“We don’t want people to feel that they donated money for an empty building to be here for nine months out of the year,” she said. “So, we’ll be doing some community things here; some giveaways, maybe some meals, that type of thing.”