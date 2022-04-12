Peoples Community Health Clinic’s $9.5 million expansion gets boost from Waterloo through CARES Act

WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic is planning a $9.5 million expansion of its Waterloo medical facility, aided in part by $549,164 in CARES Act funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Waterloo Community Development Board.

Officials from the clinic and the city of Waterloo planned to announce the project at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Peoples Clinic conference room.

Peoples Clinic is a federally qualified health center providing care to all residents regardless of financial situation or health insurance status.

Grout Museum District launches $1 million fundraising campaign for renovation WATERLOO – A campaign to raise about $1 million has been launched by the Grout Museum District.

The westward expansion, which could be completed as soon as the summer of 2023, will include a separate entrance to keep patients away from those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, as well as an additional waiting room that allows for practicing social distancing.

Additional exam rooms will lower the waiting time for patients. The clinic’s behavioral health services also will be expanded and there will be more space to accommodate increasing needs. The pharmacy will allow for drive-up service, and the parking lot will allow for more vehicles.

It was unknown at press time exactly how big the facility’s footprint will grow as a result of the expansion, but it will take over an area that is mostly parking lot.

Waterloo Community Development manages the disbursement and oversight of federal funds to the city of Waterloo to improve the standard of living for low- to moderate-income residents and neighborhoods.

“This was a great opportunity to partner with Peoples Clinic,” said Rudy Jones, Waterloo Community Development director. “We’re always looking for opportunities in services that directly help our community. COVID-19 numbers are creeping back up in other states, and this just helps us prepare for the future.”

Previous rounds of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds distributed to Waterloo Community Development have been smaller, but have helped organizations like the Salvation Army, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and micro-enterprises weather the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.