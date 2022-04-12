Peoples Community Clinic works to raise $6.5 million more for expansion

WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic is hopeful a 20,000 square foot addition will help it break down additional barriers and meet the need of more patients.

City officials joined clinic executives and staff Tuesday morning to kick off a $6.5 million fundraising campaign.

The facility provides “affordable, compassionate, and high quality health care” to anyone who steps through its doors and assisted nearly 19,000 people last year, most low income, on Medicaid or without insurance.

Shovels could be in the ground as early as this month and construction could wrap by next summer, said Chief Executive Officer Christine Kemp. While construction is underway, the clinic is “looking for creative solutions for parking” from owners of nearby lots because space will be “tight.”

“At Peoples Clinic, our mission is to reduce any barriers we can for health, dental, behavioral health or for any service our patients need,” said Kemp. “We ran out of space and we started having problems. It really hit us during the pandemic.”

“We had already started thinking about how to expand, and then life changed two years ago,” she added.

A little more than $3 million has been raised for the $9.5 million expansion.

Of that, $549,164 came from the Waterloo Community Development Department’s pool of CARES Act dollars through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Also financially assisting are the Otto Schoitz Foundation, HRSA-American Rescue Plan, Black Hawk Gaming Association, R.J. McElroy Trust, Gallagher Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa–Black Hawk County, GreenState Credit Union, Lincoln Savings Bank, PDCM Insurance and BankIowa.

To donate, visit: www.peoples-clinic.com/donations/capital-campaign or call (319) 874-3000.

Why expand?

The expansion will mostly be constructed on top of a parking lot to the west. Additional exam rooms will lower the waiting time for patients and allow more people to be treated at once. A separate entrance will be built for its urgent care center.

Urgent care will see a growth in footprint, in part to keep patients away from those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Additional waiting room space also will allow for social distancing.

Urgent care also will offer medication assisted treatment for people addicted to opioids. The behavioral health department will grow and could double in staff.

Mammography services and additional programs will be offered as well.

The pharmacy will grow and allow for drive-up service on the south side of the clinic by the front entrance.

The expansion “will really help us reduce some of the pain points that we’ve been feeling for the last few years,” Kemp said.

“Because of inflation and the pandemic, it’s turning out to be an over $9 million project, which is probably twice what we paid for this original building,” she added.

Growth

A major addition has been in the planning stages the last three years, Kemp said. The pandemic pivoted its focus toward preventing the spread of infection.

“Throughout the pandemic, I had an incredible opportunity to see behind the scenes the level of work, commitment, and dedication that Peoples Community Clinic has,” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “I was able to see the leadership from those at the top level during our COVID meetings, when we had to make tough decisions and when we had to figure out how we’re actually going to help people throughout this community — people with economic challenges, people with language barriers, people that didn’t have the means to be able to figure out how to navigate and get healthy from this pandemic.

The clinic has been around for nearly 50 years after starting in the basement of Antioch Baptist Church. The current building was constructed in 1999. The last significant renovation involved adding a dental wing about 15 years ago, said Kemp.

During the pandemic, it also opened three school-based health clinics at West High School, East High School and George Washington Carver Academy and will look to continue building its presence throughout the district.

In addition to health services, the clinic offers common space for local organization meetings and events.

