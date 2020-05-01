Peoples Clinic receives $20,000 Delta Dental grant

WATERLOO -- Peoples Community Health Clinic Inc., with locations in Waterloo and Clarksville, was one of 18 community health centers in Iowa to receive a $20,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.
The grants are intended to assist the clinics in meeting patient needs and ensuring employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded a total of $360,00 in COVID-19 response grants. Each of the 18 safety net clinics and/or federal qualified health centers (FQHCs) provide primary health care, dental care and/or mental health support services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
