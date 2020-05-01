Peoples Clinic receives $20,000 Delta Dental grant
0 comments

Peoples Clinic receives $20,000 Delta Dental grant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peoples-Logo-

WATERLOO -- Peoples Community Health Clinic Inc., with locations in Waterloo and Clarksville, was one of 18 community health centers in Iowa to receive a $20,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.

The grants are intended to assist the clinics in meeting patient needs and ensuring employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded a total of $360,00 in COVID-19 response grants. Each of the 18 safety net clinics and/or federal qualified health centers (FQHCs) provide primary health care, dental care and/or mental health support services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News