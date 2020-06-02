Peoples Clinic begins second Test Iowa location in Waterloo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo health care clinic will be the site of a second Test Iowa location to test for current and past coronavirus infection starting Wednesday, June 3.

Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, confirmed Tuesday that Peoples Community Health Clinic, at 905 Franklin St., will begin testing people through the Test Iowa state program.

The clinic will be walk-in and begin Wednesday, officials said. Those interested in being tested through the site must register at TestIowa.com and schedule an appointment.

Egbuonye directed further questions to the governor's office, which did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

A Peoples Clinic spokesperson was also unavailable for comment Tuesday.

The site is one of three Test Iowa Clinic sites across the state. The other two are in Clarinda and West Burlington, according to the state's coronavirus website.

There remains a Test Iowa drive-thru site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo through at least June 12, Egbuonye confirmed. There were 10 such sites staffed by state health officials and Iowa Army National Guard personnel statewide.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.