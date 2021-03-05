People with chronic health conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those over 65 who still need to get a vaccine appointment may call 211 starting Tuesday, IDPH said, noting call center staff will help people set up appointments.

IDPH stated those who fall into those groups will “need to remain patient as vaccine production increases,” noting the Biden administration has said there will be enough vaccine for everyone over the age of 16 by the end of May.

Iowa does not have a central vaccination sign up. Instead, the state’s vaccinate.iowa.gov website recommends checking with your local public health agency, wait for your regular health care provider to call, or check with a Hy-Vee, Walgreens, CVS or other local pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

