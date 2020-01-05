WATERLOO – Dr. Nicole Bentley will begin seeing patients at a new pediatric clinic in Waterloo Monday.
UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics-Waterloo will open at 146 W. Dale St. Suite 102, which is located inside Allen Hospital. Hours are 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:45 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Bentley joined UnityPoint Clinic after earning her medical education at the University of Iowa College of Medicine. The Iowa native completed her pediatric residency at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.
To schedule an appointment at either location for well child exams, sports physicals, immunizations or same day treatment of common illnesses, patients may call (319) 222-2903.
