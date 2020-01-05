{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Dr. Nicole Bentley will begin seeing patients at a new pediatric clinic in Waterloo Monday.

UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics-Waterloo will open at 146 W. Dale St. Suite 102, which is located inside Allen Hospital. Hours are 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:45 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Bentley joined UnityPoint Clinic after earning her medical education at the University of Iowa College of Medicine. The Iowa native completed her pediatric residency at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.

To schedule an appointment at either location for well child exams, sports physicals, immunizations or same day treatment of common illnesses, patients may call (319) 222-2903.

Melody Parker's most memorable stories of 2019.

Courier Reporter Melody Parker's most memorable stories of 2019

Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top five favorite stories for 2019. So, I settled on ones that are closest to my heart — memorable interviews, wonderful people and great stories to write.

070814bp-parker-melody-mug

070814bp-parker-melody-mug

  • BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
  • 0

Melody Parker is the Courier's special sections editor, and has covered the Cedar Valley for 33 years.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments