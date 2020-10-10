Pedestrian killed by semi in Cedar Falls identified

CEDAR FALLS – A man who died after he was struck by a passing semi on U.S. Highway 20 Friday has been identified as a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa.

The person killed was 19-year-old Isaac Roerig of Sioux City, according to Cedar Falls Public Safety's first shift patrol supervisor Lieutenant Kurt Schreiber. The driver of the semi was James Ricke, 71, of Fort Dodge.

A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school. He was reportedly a freshmen music education major at UNI.

The post also stated his father, Todd, was the religion teacher at Mater Dei before joining the staff at Bishop Heelan, as well as taking the role of cross country coach.

"This news is truly devastating," the post reads. "Please keep the entire Roerig family in your prayers as well as our Bishop Heelan community. This is the 2nd member of the class of 2020 to die in less than four months."

Police said Saturday the incident remains under investigation.

Roerig's car was parked under the Hudson Road interchange, and he was on foot in the travel portion of the highway when the accident happened.