CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Police said a pedestrian was injured late Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on College Hill near the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The name of the pedestrian was not released.
Police said they were called to the 2200 block of College Street shortly before midnight for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Initial reports were that the pedestrian ran out in front of the moving vehicle, which was traveling south on College Street.
You have free articles remaining.
The pedestrian was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for unknown injuries.
Police also did not yet release the name of the driver. The crash remains under investigation. Police were assisted at the scene by Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Sartori paramedics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.