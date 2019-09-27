{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Police said a pedestrian was injured late Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on College Hill near the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The name of the pedestrian was not released.

Police said they were called to the 2200 block of College Street shortly before midnight for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Initial reports were that the pedestrian ran out in front of the moving vehicle, which was traveling south on College Street.

The pedestrian was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for unknown injuries.

Police also did not yet release the name of the driver. The crash remains under investigation. Police were assisted at the scene by Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Sartori paramedics.

