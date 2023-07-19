FREDERICKSBURG – A Fredericksburg man died when he was struck by a passing vehicle Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 78-year-old Jerome Leach of Fredericksburg, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver, 85-year-old Edmund Emerson of Cedar Rapids, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18 in a Toyota Camry around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck Leach, who was on foot, just west of Falcon Drive.

The accident remains under investigation by the State Patrol. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County EMS and Fredericksburg Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

