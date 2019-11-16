CEDAR FALLS -- Cyclists from around the Cedar Valley rolled through town to help needy families and pets with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday Saturday.
“It’s a food drive on a bike,” said Brent Johnson, who operates Bike Tech and organizes the Cranksgiving bike ride. “For a lot of people, it’s the last event they do for the year before hanging up their bikes.”
Now in its 11th year in Cedar Falls, Cranksgiving is a scavenger hunt on two wheels. Riders start out at Mulligan’s Brick Oven Grill and Pub and pedal around to stores and shops buying ingredients -- cranberry sauce, canned yams, mashed potato flakes and so on -- for a holiday feast, as well as pet supplies.
“You buy 10 items from a list. People bike to different locations, buy stuff and bring it back here, and we load it up in a van and make it a better Thanksgiving for needy families in the area,” Johnson said.
The items are donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Johnson said the event also is designed to get people thinking about using their bikes instead of their cars for running errands.
“It’s a good ride,” said Lee Geisinger of Cedar Falls, who rode his Surly cargo bike for the event.
“I've got three kids, so in the summertime all three kids are back there. It’s got a lot of cargo room because we’ve got to pick up a lot of groceries, a lot of non-perishable items,” he said.
He was accompanied by his 7-year-old daughter who rode her own bike.
Along the routes, organizers hid miniature piñatas and other surprises -- a sack of flour for instance -- for riders to find and return for prizes.
Organizer Redgie Blanco, who helped establish the local event after taking part in a Des Moines Cranksgiving, said the ride started off as a race. The race element still lives on -- the first person back after visiting a set number of locations and buying the items with receipts wins -- but most people are in it for the fun.
About 50 to 100 people sign up for the event every year.
