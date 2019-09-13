{{featured_button_text}}
John Potter's handmade skateboards will be available at the Pear Fair.

CEDAR FALLS — The 2019 Pear Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the corner of 22nd and College streets in Cedar Falls.

Local and regional craft and design vendors will sell their creations at the open-air market.

“We’ve seen everything from turban headbands, wallets, natural soaps and body scrubs, handmade jewelry, paintings and prints, ceramics, knitted scarves and hats, soy candles, and so much more,” said Mohair Pear owner Barb Schilf. “The Pear Fair started nine years ago as a way for our customers to meet the makers that make the handmade items we sell at Mohair Pear and it has grown into a celebration of handmade and artisan craft and design.”

Cedar Falls vendor Sunset Skate, ran by John Potter, will return with handcrafted longboards, skateboards and 6-pack beer totes built with recycled lumber.

A DJ will be spinning vinyl and ZZZ Records of Des Moines will host a Vinyl Record Fair. Food will be offered from La Calle, Latin American Cuisine.

For more information, go to thepearfair.com.

