Payne Memorial AME Church hosts family night

payne2.JPG

Families line up Sunday to receive school clothing during an event at Payne Memorial AME Church.

 MARIA KUIPER,

WATERLOO — Payne Memorial AME Church is hosting a "Throwback for Jesus" Family Night on Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be board games, karaoke, snacks and "lots of family fun." 

The church is located at 1044 Mobile St. in Waterloo.

