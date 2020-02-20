Payne AME to celebrate founders

WATERLOO -- Payne Memorial AME Church will celebrate the 42nd Founder’s Day banquet, starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 29.

This year’s theme is “With God, It’s All Good!” Guest speaker is Waterloo native and East High School graduate Lt. Col. Jacqueline Isabell, daughter of Hazel Isabell and the late Robert Isabell.

Payne AME Church has served the Cedar Valley for over 107 years; the celebration is meant for the entire community to share.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children. For additional information or to purchase a ticket, call the church office at 233-8189 or 266-4403. The Rev. Thomas Flint is the pastor.

