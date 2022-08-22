Payne AME Church hosts school clothing giveaway

WATERLOO — “It takes a village” was the motto for a back-to-school event providing school clothes for families.

Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal held a one-stop shop “extravaganza” providing free school clothes, haircuts, food and entertainment on Sunday afternoon. Classes start Tuesday in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools. Waterloo Community Schools students in grades 3-5, 7-8 and 10-12 report for their first day on Wednesday.

Dozens of families lined up at the church’s door to fill up the lobby right when the event began. Almost all of the 130 pants, shirts and shoes were gone within an hour.

Parents brought their kids and signed up for clothing with their preferred sizes. Volunteers from the church filled bags according to their needs and then read the orders off through a microphone.

Karmin Teague, the organizer of the event, said the biggest contributors included Mix & Match’s Charles and Ashley Arceneaux and D&D Construction’s Darrell Caldwell Sr. CUNA Mutual in Waverly also donated $500 for the event. Teague said the community made monetary contributions of $2,300 along with clothing donations.

Kiara Bates, who works for the Waterloo Community Schools, said her heart was full after attending the event.

“Being in the schools I get a firsthand look at parents who need help. And being able to see an organization put something together that can help families during these times is a true blessing,” Bates said. “If people took time to think about other people like this – if the world would be like that – it’d be a better place.”

Teague said she saw the need for uniforms after watching children be bullied for the condition of their clothing. In some cases, the kids would even miss the first few weeks of school because they didn’t have what they needed to wear. She and the Rev. Lawrence E. Marshall said these factors can affect self-esteem and students’ ability to thrive in school.

“Everyone didn’t get everything but no one left with nothing,” Teague said. “I felt like crying. There’s just so much love.”

This was the first event of its kind for the church but Teague said they’re not done yet.

The church has a number of projects it’s working on – including a thrift store that would provide clothing, hygiene products and community services.