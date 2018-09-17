GREENE — Like many chemo patients, Gunner is tired and likes to sleep after his treatments.
So far, he recovers quickly and is raring to go on his next big adventure with his constant companion, Casey Conry of Greene. Together, they are being kept busy fulfilling Gunner’s bucket list of wishes.
Gunner is a German shepherd, and Casey is his owner.
The handsome 100-pound dog has been diagnosed with cancer. The bucket list is Casey’s way of making every moment count with her best friend.
“I keep adding things to the list because it is fun and distracting from the sadness. I plan to keep adding adventures, and I’ll stop when he gets too sick to do it anymore,” says Conry, who is community engagement manager at Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa in Waterloo.
So far, Gunner has accomplished several of his bucket list wishes, including receiving 1,000 likes on social media, being a firefighter for a day, posing as a model for photographer Sally Kleiss Timmer, slurping a “puppucino” at Starbucks, scarfing down an entire McDonald’s Happy Meal and munching on a pork chop-on-a-stick from the Iowa State Fair.
The biggest tail-wagging honor was when the German shepherd was sworn in as a K-9 Deputy with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Now, of course, he can add being featured in the newspaper to his bucket list.
Yet to be accomplished: Learn a new trick, have a birthday party, go to work with Neal for a day (Neal is Conry’s boyfriend) and be a Duhawk for a day at Loras College, Conry’s alma mater. Plans are being made for a day of activities for Gunner at Loras, including tailgating for a football game and being an honorary resident assistant in one of the dorms.
Conry and Gunner have been inseparable since he was a 3-month-old pup. She got him from a breeder when she moved to Arizona after graduation. “I wanted a companion and protector. I wanted to find a dog that could look and sound mean, but was smart enough to be trained not to be mean,” she explains.
“When I saw his eyes, it melted my heart right away. His nickname is Bear because he’s my big teddy bear. He’s the sweetest thing and certified as a therapy dog. When I’m upset or feeling bad, he’s right there. He’s just so gentle — a gentle giant who thinks he’s a 20-pound lap dog,” Conry says, laughing.
Conry describes herself as “the crazy dog mom. We’ve been through a lot together, and he’s my whole world. He means everything to me.”
She has two other dogs she adores, as well, including a one-year-old Labrador retriever. “They can sense when Gunner’s not feeling great. The Lab will lay down with him and lick his ears.”
Gunner turns 7 next month. His cancer started as a tumor on his spleen, which was removed. Unfortunately, the cancer is insidious and aggressive and usually returns to form a new tumor on other organs, including the heart, lungs and liver.
Opting for chemotherapy was an easy decision for Gunner’s owner. “I didn’t look at the price tag. The oncologist said it was an option to give him more time, and I had to try everything, no matter what. If he doesn’t respond well, if he gets sick from the treatments, we can stop it at any time. If it’s not making him uncomfortable, then I’ve got to try.”
On chemo days, she drops off Gunner at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo, where Dr. Tom Taylor is his veterinarian. “I come to work, he gets his treatment, and I pick him up after work. I love and trust the staff at Den Herder.”
The shepherd has had two treatments and will undergo four more in the coming weeks. “The vet said three to six months; the oncologist said one to three months. The chemo may give us six more months. I’ve thrown all that out the window, and we’re living from day to day.
“I’m hoping in one year from now, Gunner and I can do all the things on his bucket list again because he beat the odds,” Conry adds.
