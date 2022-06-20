 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro briefs

Paving work begins on Pin Oak Drive, Elmwood Avenue

061517mp-university-ave-pavement-work-1

Construction workers prep and pave part of University Avenue in Cedar Falls in 2017.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning this week, the contractor will begin the asphalt portion of the work on Pin Oak Drive and Elmwood Avenue. You may expect the following sequence of activities:

  • Taper milling is planned Tuesday. The asphalt overlay will add some thickness to the current pavement. To blend this height back into the adjacent intersections, a taper mill will take place. The contractor will grind the ends of the restoration area in advance of the base pavement. The roadway will remain open to vehicular traffic during this step.
  • Base pavement (asphalt) -- The base will be placed in one day and may be driven on soon thereafter. This step is planned for Thursday, weather permitting. During placement, no access will be allowed on the street or to driveways. The contractor will post “No Parking” signs along the street prior to the start of construction. Once these are posted please be sure to relocate your vehicles out of your driveway if impacted.
  • Surface pavement (asphalt) -- Surface paving will take place in one day the following week and may be driven on soon thereafter. During this placement, no access will be allowed on the street or to driveways.

This construction process will take approximately two weeks. During most of that time frame, the roadway will be fully open to vehicular traffic.

