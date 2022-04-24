 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paving will close Falls Avenue/Stephan Avenue intersection this week

Road work clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Beginning Monday, the intersection of Falls Avenue and Stephan Avenue will close for approximately one week for pavement patching. Call Public Works at (319) 291-4267 for more information.

