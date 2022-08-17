Paving project finished on Grundy Road stretch divided between two counties

WATERLOO — A construction project three years in the works is finally complete.

Paving is finished on a five-mile stretch of Grundy Road, from U.S. Highway 20 south to Zanetta Road, that was previously gravel.

Preliminary design work on the project started in 2019 and a final design was chosen in the summer of 2020. Actual construction started in spring of 2021 with the grading portion. Paving the graded roadway started earlier this summer.

The entire project cost just more than $8 million. Grundy County and Black Hawk County split the cost evenly, since the road is in both counties.

A 2003 agreement says that Black Hawk County maintains the portion from Highway 20 to a half mile north of Griffith Road. Griffith Road is about 1.5 miles south of Zanetta Road.

Cathy Nicholas, Black Hawk County engineer, said over the years increased traffic and heavy truck loads caused the road to be pushed wider than it was originally constructed.

Before the paving, Black Hawk County increased the amount of gravel placed on the road. As of 2019, the county was placing 500 tons of gravel per mile on the roadway each year, according to its website. Normally, 300 tons of gravel per mile are placed on gravel roads every three years.

From March to April in 2019, the county placed 802.1 tons of rock on Grundy Road at a cost of $10,795. The cost included the rocks and contract truck drivers but not the motor grader operators’ labor hours.

The increased graveling was due to busy traffic. The Department of Transportation said in the first mile of Grundy Road, there were 360 vehicles per day. A lot of these vehicles were agricultural.

Along with pavement, driveway culverts were also replaced with regraded ditches. The road’s speed limit will be 55 miles per hour.