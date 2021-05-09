Paulette Jacobson remains dedicated to nursing despite pandemic

“We couldn’t get to the call lights fast enough,” she said. “I remember standing in the hallway and just crying. One of our lady residents came out and said, crying, ‘I just want you to know how much we love you. What would we do without you guys?’ She succumbed to COVID.”

Jacobson caught a severe case of COVID in mid-August. She couldn’t get out of bed because she was so weak and broke a toe trying to get to the bathroom. She lost 15 pounds and had a high fever. The virus triggered an autoimmune response, attacking her thyroid. Two months ago she was diagnosed with Grays Disease, a hyperthyroid immune condition. Called a COVID long hauler, she’s hoping for remission but currently is on medication.

And yet she has returned to what she loves.

Jacobson’s nominator for a 2021 Top Nurse wrote, “She has gone above and beyond for her residents. During this pandemic she has put in insane amounts of hours working the floor when because of the pandemic we were very, very short staffed – she worked as a nurse and CNA. All this time she was also trying to stay on top of the responsibilities of her title, she has been putting in so much blood, sweat and tears into our facility that it has even affected her health. I have been privileged to work for and with her. She is someone that is a great role model of what a nurse should be!”