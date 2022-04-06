Paul Steimel remembered for love of Columbus sports, faith

WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School senior Jake Bradley remembers every Thursday before football practice when Msgr. Paul T. Steimel delivered his prayers with a certain passion.

“He’d say we’re going to run faster, hit and pass better and win against everyone,” Bradley said of the priest’s pregame prayers. “He was really fun to be around.”

The former chaplain for various Columbus sports teams, Steimel, of Waterloo, passed away Saturday. He was 94.

Bradley said Steimel brought a lot of spirit to the teams and played a major role in their victories. His health declined in recent years, and his last season actively participating was 2019. But the players still made an effort to visit him.

“He really brought a lot of morale, even after a loss,” Bradley said.

In 1961, Steimel was appointed spiritual director and chairman of the religion department at Columbus. After serving many roles in several cities, Steimel was appointed pastor of St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls in 1991. After retiring in 1997 moved near Columbus High School, where he continued to share his faith with the nearby community.

Brad Schmit experienced his caring both as a player and as head football coach at Columbus the last nine seasons. He recalled Steimel always asking about how many touchdowns they were going to score in a given week.

“He’d pray for the player’s safety, teamwork and sportsmanship,” he said about Steimel’s message, but he’d quip that “God doesn’t care whether we win or lose, so let’s go win.”

“He was so informed and cared so much for the kids,” Schmit said. “He’d be the first to let you know about a big play, but also if we had an interception or a fumble.”

A spiritual man who was beloved in the community was perhaps remembered most fondly for his devotional literature. Columbus published nine of his books, more than 5,000 copies among them.

“He had a great love of thesis and practiced a childlike faith,” said the Rev. Scott Bullock, priest at St. Edward Catholic Church. “He had a great love of God and him being merciful.”

“He loved the students of Columbus High School and at the end of life really embraced them, and they reciprocated,” Bullock added. “He continued to serve despite his illness and never lost his sense of purpose and was still praying and sacrificing.”

Bullock recalled when he was a seminarian before he was ordained, meeting a “joyous” Steimel in Dubuque who was “so welcoming and enthusiastic” to know he had chosen the same vocation.

Msgr. Walter Brunkan, retired longtime Columbus principal and priest, said Steimel had a “great sense of humor” and was “very gentle, caring and fair” in everything he did.

“I used a few of the illustrations when I was preaching,” he said. “They were down to earth, practical and easy to understand for everyone.”

Noted Dave Will, Columbus tennis coach: “A fantastic and gentle man. He was an inspiration to others, and always had a smile on his face. He had a real way with words too.”

