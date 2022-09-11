Patsy Cline comes alive in hit musical opening Sept. 16 at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO — The hit musical “Always … Patsy Cline” is a show with a big heart, down-home humor and plenty of songs by the late country music sweetheart. The Waterloo Community Playhouse production opens at 7 p.m. Friday.

Norman Ussery is thrilled to be in the director’s chair. He’ll be directing his first show since retiring as WCP’s executive director in January.

“This is a show I’ve been championing for a while. I grew up with a lot of country music around my home. It’s a style that I understand, and I’ve gotten to know some of the country recording artists along my career path.

“Country music performers are closer to theater than most pop or rock performers because they’re storytellers. Each song is a story,” Ussery explained.

He finds the heartfelt jukebox musical particularly appealing because it is based on a real-life relationship between legendary country music star Patsy Cline and a fan, Louise Seger. Cline and the housewife met at a Houston honky-tonk in 1961 and corresponded until Cline’s death. She was killed in a plane crash in 1963.

“Always … Patsy Cline” was conceived by and the book written by playwright, director and producer Ted Swindley. Cassidy Atchison has been cast as Cline and Chloe Ryann Anderson as Seger.

“The story is fun – and funny. Louise is a real lovable person, but she’s aggressive and pushy and full of herself. She went to see Patsy perform live and became a big fan. Patsy was not ego-driven at all. She was just a hard-working country girl with a beautiful voice,” Ussery said.

Atchison closely resembles Patsy Cline in publicity photos – and it’s not just makeup and hair. “It’s the cheeks. My cheeks look like hers,” she said, with a laugh.

The actor/singer confessed she was a little intimidated by playing Cline. Initially she thought she’d be “pretty and reserved and just sing the songs,” but delving deeper into Cline’s life, she discovered “Patsy was a bad-ass for her time. She had a lot of stuff go wrong in her life, but she stuck with her music and sang these songs that are still so relevant today,” Atchison explained.

“Patsy was a trailblazer for women, one of the first women to break out as a solo artist in the industry. She wasn’t as prim and proper as I thought she was.”

It’s a physically draining show. Atchison has 27 songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Anderson has lengthy monologues and discussions with the audience.

Anderson sees something of herself in Louise. “She’s a major fan of Patsy’s, incredibly loyal, can’t stop talking, will fight for her friends and have a good time at the same time. She can be a lady and still make you laugh. She brings out the human side of Patsy,” she said.

Scenes between Atchison and Anderson are done with songs. “Seven Lonely Days” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky” are among Atchison’s favorites in the show. “I live for those songs because it’s my chance to interact with Chloe – Louise – and we play off each other’s energy. She’s amazing.”

Ussery has encouraged Atchison to be honest with her portrayal of Patsy and show a side of the country singer the public never knew in the early ‘60s.

“There was no internet, no cellphones, so people weren’t documenting every moment of their lives. I feel like she found a true friend that she could be herself with,” Atchison said.

Ussery said both performers “are front and center for the entire show. Normally a rehearsal is two or three or more hours long, but we never go that long because I want them to save their voices and build up their stamina. It’s like conditioning an athlete,” Ussery explained.

“Then throw into the mix a live band on stage, with lots of byplay between the singer and band, and it’s a real workout for everyone.”

Stage design features three main areas. A bandstand that resembles the Grand Ole Opry is at center stage. On opposite sides are Louise’s kitchen and a sliver of a honky-tonk bar.

At 99, Betty Goettsch is the stage manager. She has been a stage manager on countless WCP and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre shows for more than 50 years.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. Hope Martin Theatre is located at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Order tickets online at wcpbhct.org, by calling (319) 291-4494 or in person at the WCP box office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For group orders, call (319) 235-0367.