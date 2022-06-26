 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriotic concert in Waverly's Kohlmann Park on June 30

Greater Waverly Municipal Band performs Thursdays in June and July at Kohlmann Park in Waverly. 

WAVERLY -- The summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue with Patriotic Flare at 6:30 p.m. Thursday , June 30, in Kohlmann Park. First Bank will sponsor the event featuring pianist James Aissen, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band performing a variety of patriotic music.

Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park. Representatives from First Bank will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade. Jimmy Johns will also be serving food at the event for purchase.

The concerts are presented by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. Rain site is the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School. In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com

for information regarding a change of location.

