Pate helps Black Hawk County test election equipment Tuesday

Votes are hand-counted during a random precinct audit in Waterloo. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was present for the count.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ, Courier Staff Writer
DAVENPORT – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will join Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder and his staff at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as the county conducts public tests on its election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 primary.
Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a pre-election audit) in which the public is invited to attend and watch. Sample ballots are tested on the machine to ensure the tabulators are working correctly and recording votes properly.
Both Pate and Veeder will be available to highlight the many steps Iowa takes to protect the integrity and security of elections.
Photos: Cedar Valley Water Trail Sept. 28, 2022
092822jr-water-trail-9
Kayakers take the inaugural paddle on the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-8
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-2
inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-3
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-4
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-1
John Wenck, water trails coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-5
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-6
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-7
Kayakers on the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-12
Officials cut the ribbon on the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-10
Former Black Hawk County Conservation Director Vern Fish discusses paddling opportunities on the Cedar River during a presentation on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
092822jr-water-trail-11
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon at the Waterloo Boat House on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.