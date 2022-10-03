Pate helps Black Hawk County test election equipment Tuesday

DAVENPORT – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will join Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder and his staff at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as the county conducts public tests on its election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 primary.

Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a pre-election audit) in which the public is invited to attend and watch. Sample ballots are tested on the machine to ensure the tabulators are working correctly and recording votes properly.

Both Pate and Veeder will be available to highlight the many steps Iowa takes to protect the integrity and security of elections.