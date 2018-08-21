WATERLOO – A Hudson pastor is calling for a prayer event in response to the upcoming Cedar Valley Pridefest in Waterloo.
Pridefest, now in its seventh year, is a two-day festival celebrating the LGBT community scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
“During Pridefest, they go and they parade sin and celebrate sin before us and before God,” Rev. Sam Jones from Faith Baptist Church said in a Facebook video announcing Thursday’s event.
The prayer gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Lincoln Park.
Jones said his goal isn’t to persecute the gay community but to pray for them.
“I do not believe Pridefest reflects the true values of our community and shows how far away from God we have become,” Jones said in a prepared statement.
Good for him,I really don't care what people do behind closed doors but if they want to have a festival in a public area they shouldn't be above criticism from others.
What exactly do you think these folks will be doing in public, versus what they may do behind closed doors, Trump?
If he wants to pray for someone who parades sin, he could start with Donald J Trump.
Yet, who thinks that the "pastor" voted for Tweety Hushmoney, who performs far more sins of the flesh than these folks?
