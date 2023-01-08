Passing the baton: Dennis Downs retires as Cedar Falls Muncipal Band director

CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Downs has passed the baton.

After more than 40 years directing the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, Downs has officially stepped down from the podium. It was a bittersweet decision, Downs said.

“I’m so proud of the band. We’ve accomplished a lot. But I’m 75.

“Retiring is difficult, but the mind and body are telling me it’s time, all the things that go along with aging. It’s especially difficult because I’ve known the people, the players professionally and personally for so many years,” he explained.

Several conductors are expected to share duties through the band’s concert season, which begins in June. The weekly concert series runs through July in Overman Park. Meanwhile, the band’s board will be looking at options for a new conductor.

“Dennis has shared his talents, enthusiasm and dedication with us along with the entire Cedar Valley. Dennis’ love for and generosity with the band will be felt for many years to come,” said Judy Larkin, president of the Cedar Falls Municipal Band.

Downs is one of only six conductors in the municipal band’s 131-year history. Organized in 1891, it is Iowa’s oldest municipal band. Downs joined in 1980, playing trombone, and took over from Tony Lund as conductor in 1984.

A native of Omaha, Neb., Downs earned his undergraduate degree in 1969 at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., and his master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He taught orchestra and band in Nebraska and Kansas, primarily focusing on orchestra and strings.

Downs moved to Cedar Falls in 1979 and taught orchestra in the Cedar Falls Community School District for 29 years, serving as music department chair from 1981 to 1991.

In addition, Downs played cello for 14 years in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, as well as back-up bass and guitar for more than 20 years with the Don Wendt Trio. He continues to play trombone with the Sugar Daddys Jazz Band.

Larkin said Downs is leaving a tremendous legacy for the Cedar Valley.

He served as project director for the band shell in Overman Park, including the design, construction and fundraising, a three-year project that began in 1993 and culminated with its opening in 1996. The band shell is home to numerous open air performances in the summer and fall months and is prized for its classical design and good acoustics.

“The band shell was built on community donations. He was touched and felt so fortunate to have the community’s support. Dennis took great pride in the fact that ‘no city or county tax money went to build the band shell,’” Larkin explained.

Later Downs guided the band’s location in 2002 to a new, more accessible location at 211 Washington St. Previously, the band had rehearsed since 1911 on the top floor of an historic building on Main Street.

In 2020, Downs received the Melendy Spirit Award as recognition for his “outstanding contribution to Cedar Falls, positively affecting its overall quality of life through philanthropic or other means,” according to the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.

A Florida winter snowbird these days, Downs plays with the Suncoast Concert Band in Sarasota, Fla., during the months he is there. “I’ve done that for the past seven seasons. It’s a 50-member band that performs every two weeks. That keeps my chops in shape,” the retiree said.

Larkin said Downs is still expected to be active with the Cedar Falls Municipal Band.

“He did so much with the band, not just conducting, so we’ll be dividing up all the things he did among a number of people,” Larkin explained. Downs left a wealth of information which will allow the band to carry on its traditions, preserve its rich history and continue its reputation for musicianship and high-quality performances.

“I’ll be around this summer. I’ll play a role as an advisor for the municipal band, but I’ll be a consumer and not a producer,” Downs said. “I’ll be cheering on the band sitting out in Overman Park, instead of the band shell.”

