WATERLOO -- Firefighters and the owner of an Independence Avenue home are crediting an alert motorist with spotting a fire and potentially preventing the damage from spreading beyond the attached garage.

An unknown person who was driving by 2558 Independence Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday pulled over and knocked on Charlotte Honicker's door, according to Honicker's mother and the homeowner, Deanna Campbell.

"She was sitting in the living room," Campbell said. "And somebody stopped up and said, 'Your house is on fire.'"

The driver as well as Honicker then called 911. Honicker then called Campbell, who lives in Evansdale.

Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived to find a lot of smoke and fire, said Capt. Bill Harter. They extinguished the flames, keeping the fire from spreading to the attic and the rest of the house.

"The whole back of the house is burnt," said Campbell.

Honicker was the only one home at the time, but otherwise lives with her brother and son, Campbell said. Two cats were in the house at the time, but only one had been found as of Saturday afternoon.

Harter estimated $15,000 in damage and said the family was not advised to stay in the house due to water and smoke damage throughout the house, as well as the electricity and gas being shut off.

Honicker said Campbell and the family will be staying with her until they're able to get possession of another house, but said she had been hoping to put that house on the market soon.

"I have homeowner's insurance, but they have no renters' insurance," she said of Campbell. "Hopefully they can get some of (their stuff) out."

