WATERLOO – Milo Rundall is getting quite a bit of attention in Ireland these days – even though he hasn’t been there in 77 years. In fact, he died in 2006.
But parts of a plane he flew in World War II are still there, scattered in a farm field where it crashed in December 1942 after he parachuted to safety. But those remains won’t be there for long.
Students from two post-secondary schools nearby on the Emerald Isle will be excavating the remains this month, attracting growing interest from Irish Republic officials and Lockheed-Martin aircraft operations in the United Kingdom, which manufactured the plane.
The surviving daughter of Milo Rundall, Merryl Rundall Turner of Waterloo, is excited about the find and is considering a trip to Ireland – where organizers say she will be welcomed with open arms.
“I’m getting my passport renewed,” Merryl said. “It’s pretty cool. He (her father) would say, ‘I just did my job; why would anybody care?‘“
Her father, while surviving the crash in Ireland, was later shot down in combat in North Africa and held prisoner of war by the Nazis for 2 1/2 years.
Jonny McNee, an organizer of the excavation project and a senior city planner in the city of Derry in Northern Ireland, where Milo Rundall’s plane was based during the war, said the students involved are eager to communicate with or meet Merryl.
“Such contact brings these projects alive for all taking part — especially the local pupils who are learning about World War II in school,” he said. “The opportunity to participate in these digs and talk to the family of these brave pilots is something that can’t be learned from books.”
You have free articles remaining.
Milo Rundall and two other pilots of the U.S. 82nd Fighter Group were flying P-38 Lockheed Lighting fighter planes from the base near Derry to a Lockheed facility at Langford Lodge to the southeast for refitting for combat service in North Africa. Mechanical issues delayed Rundall’s return flight. Flying solo and at night alone, he became disoriented. Veering off course and on limited fuel, he bailed out and the plane eventually crashed in a farm field in County Monaghan in the Irish Republic, neutral in the war and across the border from Northern Ireland.
Irish Republic military personnel recovered much of the wreckage immediately after the crash but much remains. Some items recovered include machine gun bullets, a canopy handle and other items periodically found on the surface and unearthed during farming operations.
Working in conjunction with Monaghan County Museum, a team comprised of World War II aviation historian McNee, surveyors with Queens University in Belfast and pupils from Foyle College, in Derry and Ballybay Community College in County Monaghan are seeking to retrieve the remaining parts of Rundall’s twin-engined, twin-fuselaged fighter from the stony field.
Unlike his ill-fated plane on the Irish flight, Milo Rundall would make it to North Africa. But a month later, in January 1943 he would have to bail out of a P-38 again when he was shot down.
He spent the rest of the war in a series of prison camps. Most of his time was spent in Stalag Luft III, 100 miles southeast of Berlin. The camp was made famous by a mass escape of Allied POWs in March 1944. The breakout was popularized in the fictionalized 1963 movie “The Great Escape.”
Merryl Rundall Turner’s unsure whether her father participated in that particular breakout.
“He escaped once,” she said. “He found some old farmer type things he could wear. He dug out and made it out. And he made it, he thought, about 75 miles. And he came on a group of Germans. He spoke to them and used high German instead of low German” that was commonly spoken in the part of Germany he was in. That gave him away. “They immediately put a gun on him,” she said.
Escaped POWs in civilian clothes without identifying insignia could be executed as spies. But he displayed his American uniform he’d worn under his farmer clothes to the Germans and was returned to camp.
“They respected his rank,” Merryl said; however “ they starved him,” Merryl said. He lost 50 pounds while in captivity. “From the time he got out to the time he got back to the States, he gained 30 of it back. That man never went hungry again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.