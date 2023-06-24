CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, a contractor will begin the reconstruction of Main Street from Ninth Street to the northside of the intersection of 10th Street. A full road closure will be required for about 12 weeks.
The planned work includes removal of the existing pavement and driveway approaches; installation of new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer; new concrete pavement and driveway approaches; and grass from the back of the new curb to the front edge of the sidewalk.
Any landscaping, including plants and decorations located between the curb and existing sidewalk, are subject for removal by the contractor. If you intend to keep any of these materials, relocations outside of the right-of-way must take place ahead of the construction to ensure they stay with the property.
For safety, stay away from the construction area because heavy equipment will be moving on the closed street.
During the closure, alternate city garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts on Main Street. Residents can place their carts on the nearest adjacent side street or rear yard alley.
Yard waste collection carts can be placed in those same locations.
What you missed this week in notable Waterloo and Cedar Falls crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Courier.
No injuries were reported and officers found spent shell casings at the scene.
Ballistics tests linked the gun to the November shooting.
The vehicle took off, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street before eventually coming to a stop.
The victim suffered an injury to his upper left chest and was taken to a hospital where doctors determined he had a punctured lung.
The insurance carrier alleged she didn’t provide financial records, business documents and other paperwork during the company’s investigation into the claim.
The fleeing vehicle eventually turned south down Oster Parkway, went down a dead-end street and into a bean field.
A charge of dependent neglect was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The sentence will be added to 10 years in prison for an unrelated robbery case.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who fired a gun near children while celebrating the Independence Day holiday has been sentenced to prison.
According to authorities, he shot a woman because the woman was fighting with the mother of his child
A dispute over the purchase followed, and she allegedly entered the tent at the Deerwood Park campground, removed the dog and fled
Doctors discovered head injuries and retinal hemorrhaging, and suspected possible abuse.
Police and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the call and found the vehicle was empty.
Annually, about one-third of all traffic fatalities are alcohol/impaired related. In Iowa last year, 57% of the July 4th holiday weekend traffic fatalities were alcohol related.