CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, a contractor will begin the reconstruction of Main Street from Ninth Street to the northside of the intersection of 10th Street. A full road closure will be required for about 12 weeks.

The planned work includes removal of the existing pavement and driveway approaches; installation of new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer; new concrete pavement and driveway approaches; and grass from the back of the new curb to the front edge of the sidewalk.

Any landscaping, including plants and decorations located between the curb and existing sidewalk, are subject for removal by the contractor. If you intend to keep any of these materials, relocations outside of the right-of-way must take place ahead of the construction to ensure they stay with the property.

For safety, stay away from the construction area because heavy equipment will be moving on the closed street.

During the closure, alternate city garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts on Main Street. Residents can place their carts on the nearest adjacent side street or rear yard alley.

Yard waste collection carts can be placed in those same locations.