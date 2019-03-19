JANESVILLE – After being washed away by ice and high water Saturday, portions of the Green Mill Bridge have been located.
Sections of the bridge deck were observed in multiple locations Monday afternoon by a pilot with the Iowa State Patrol. The wood structures were carried a considerable distance and found in trees in remote areas of the Cedar River.
“We have been searching for the bridge since Saturday evening when reports of the bridge being washed away were received. Initial searches were shore searches and with a drone,” said Kip Ladage, Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator. “That some of the bridge moved so far illustrates the power and the danger of flood water. When river levels recede, we expect to find more of the bridge."
The 244-foot-long bridge had been closed to traffic since 1986, and the road to the north was later vacated. But the steel structure with a wooden deck was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
The bowstring arch-truss bridge was first built in 1872 over the Cedar River in Waverly after Bremer County voters approved a property tax initiative to fund it, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The three bowstring trusses were dismantled in 1902 after a new girder bridge was built in Waverly. Two of the trusses were moved to the current site and became known as the Green Mill Ford Bridge.
