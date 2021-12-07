 Skip to main content
Participants, volunteers needed for annual Jaycees children's shopping event

Jared Tyrrell, 10, shops for gifts for his family with his mentor and teacher, Kerri Mennenga, during the 2016 Cedar Valley Jaycees Gift of Giving shopping event for children at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Cedar Falls.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Jaycees are still signing up children to participate in its annual Gift of Giving event, which takes place Saturday.

Approximately 100 children from across the Cedar Valley participate each year in this event. It is designed to show them the true “gift of giving” by allowing them to purchase $40 worth of holiday presents for their family at Blain’s Farm and Fleet. There is no cost for the participating children or their families.

Each participating child will be paired with a community volunteer to assist them with their shopping. They'll meet at the UAW Local 838 Hall in Waterloo and will ride buses to Blain’s Farm and Fleet to purchase their gifts. All participants will be transported back to the UAW for breakfast, gift wrapping, and pick-up after they finish shopping.

Volunteers are still needed to accompany the children. These individuals will help shop for gifts at Blain’s Farm and Fleet using the list created by the child’s parent.

The event takes place from 6:15 to 9 a.m. Saturday. To register a child, go to https://cedarvalleyjaycees.org/gift-of-giving.

Volunteers may sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090C44ADA62EA6FB6-adult.

