Part of Sycamore Street will be one lane through Friday

WATERLOO -- Beginning Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, Sycamore Street from East Eighth Street to East 10th Street will be reduced to one lane to allow contractor to perform sanitary sewer work.
Photos: 2021 North End Arts and Music Festival
North End Fest 1
The Pryme Time Steppers of Omaha drum line plays a cadence The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 2
A dancer's hair flies as the Destruction Drill Team of Omaha performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 3
Waterloo East cheerleaders perform during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 4
The Kansas City Marching Wildcats Drill Team performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 5
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 6
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 7
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 8
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 9
Director Chiquita Loveless and staff of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education march during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 10
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 11
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 12
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 13
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 14
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 15
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.