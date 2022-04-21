 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Part of Sycamore Street will be one land through Friday

Road work clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Beginning Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, Sycamore Street from East Eighth Street to East 10th Street will be reduced to one lane to allow contractor to perform sanitary sewer work.

