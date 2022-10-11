Part of Franklin Street to be under construction

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will be making repairs on Franklin Street, from East First Street to East Seventh Street, starting Wednesday.

Work includes placing a new surface, utility repairs, pavement patching and sidewalk ramp improvements. The Iowa Northern Railway will also be making repairs to its Franklin Street crossing.

The work will be completed in two stages. Stage one will be from East First Street to the middle of East Fifth Street. Stage two will be from the middle of East Fifth Street to East Seventh Street. Franklin Street will be closed to through and cross-traffic. Each phase will take about three weeks.

Semi traffic can continue to use East Sixth Street to reach the northeast industrial park during both construction stages.

During stage one, Franklin Street through traffic will be directed to Mulberry Street, starting at U.S. Highway 63 and ending at East Fifth and Sixth streets. Southbound East Fourth Street traffic will be detoured to Walnut Street, East Fifth Street and Lafayette Street. The northbound East Fourth Street detour will be Mulberry Street, East Sixth Street and Walnut Street.

During stage two, Franklin Street through traffic will be directed to Mulberry Street starting at East Fourth Street and ending at East Seventh Street. The East Fifth and Sixth intersections will remain open to cross traffic.

After pavement work, sidewalk ramp repairs will begin. This will require the outer lanes of Franklin Street to be closed but the street will be open to traffic.