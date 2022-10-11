Part of Franklin Street to be under construction

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will be making repairs on Franklin Street, from East First Street to East Seventh Street, starting Wednesday.
Work includes placing a new surface, utility repairs, pavement patching and sidewalk ramp improvements. The Iowa Northern Railway will also be making repairs to its Franklin Street crossing.
The work will be completed in two stages. Stage one will be from East First Street to the middle of East Fifth Street. Stage two will be from the middle of East Fifth Street to East Seventh Street. Franklin Street will be closed to through and cross-traffic. Each phase will take about three weeks.
Semi traffic can continue to use East Sixth Street to reach the northeast industrial park during both construction stages.
During stage one, Franklin Street through traffic will be directed to Mulberry Street, starting at U.S. Highway 63 and ending at East Fifth and Sixth streets. Southbound East Fourth Street traffic will be detoured to Walnut Street, East Fifth Street and Lafayette Street. The northbound East Fourth Street detour will be Mulberry Street, East Sixth Street and Walnut Street.
During stage two, Franklin Street through traffic will be directed to Mulberry Street starting at East Fourth Street and ending at East Seventh Street. The East Fifth and Sixth intersections will remain open to cross traffic.
After pavement work, sidewalk ramp repairs will begin. This will require the outer lanes of Franklin Street to be closed but the street will be open to traffic.
Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade
UNI Homecoming 1
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 2
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 3
A crowd fills downtown Cedar Falls for the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 4
Kids await candy from parade floats during the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 5
Members of the International Student Promoters group march in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 6
Members of the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC Panther Battalion hand out candy in the homecoming parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 7
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 8
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 9
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 10
University of Northern Iowa alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch ride in the homecoming parade as Grand Marshalls in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 11
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 12
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 13
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 14
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 15
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 16
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crod as the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 17
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 18
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 19
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 20
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 21
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 22
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 23
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 24
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 25
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 26
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 27
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 28
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade
