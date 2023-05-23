WATERLOO — One of the most frequently traveled roads in Waterloo will be under construction this summer.
Part of East San Marnan Drive, from Hammond Avenue to just past the Hawkeye Road intersection, will see a full reconstruction. City of Waterloo Engineer Matt Schindel said officials are hoping for work to start at the end of May. He estimates the road will be fully open again by Dec. 1.
Schindel said that portion of the road will be torn up, fully reconfigured and rebuilt. The original pavement was laid in 1986.
“The road condition there is getting bad,” Schindel said. “Roads are analyzed and that was the one that was red-flagged as a need.”
Eventually more of East San Marnan will be redone, he noted.
Along with new pavement, the current two-foot median will be widened to around six-feet and lanes will be extended. Once the project is done, there will still be two lanes on each side.
People are also reading…
The project will be completed in three phases: the intersection at Hawkeye Road and East San Marnan Drive, the eastbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive and then the westbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive.
During the construction at the intersection, cars coming north off of U.S. Highway 20 will be able to turn right, toward Walmart and Menards. People wanting to drive towards Lowes and Sam’s Club should get off at the Ansborough Avenue exit.
During the second phase, only the eastbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive will be open. There will not be any head-to-head traffic to allow the contractor to work. The third stage will just include the westbound lanes but there will be head-to-head traffic.
The City Council approved a bid to Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck, at a cost of $2.5 million. The engineer’s estimate was $3.2 million.
Earlier in the spring, the council rejected a bid to reconstruct both East San Marnan Drive and Broadway Street. The reason for this was because the bid was too high, Schindel said.
With the rejection of the bid, he and the other engineers decided to just focus the project on East San Marnan Drive because it is a smaller section of road than what they would’ve worked on at Broadway Street. He said if they started work on Broadway, it would be difficult to finish the work by the end of the construction season.
The projects were originally bid together because two years ago the city had enough money to do both but with inflation the bid came in over budget, Schindel said. Even though the roads do not intersect at all, he said the engineers like to bid projects together so that the city is only managing one contractor.
As for the future reconstruction of Broadway Street, Schindel expects bids to go out in fall for the portion from the U.S. Highway 218 off-ramp to Donald Street. Construction would then start in the spring of 2024.
Even though Broadway won’t be reworked this year, Schindel offered assurances that existing potholes will be filled and the road will be maintained.
Historical homes you can own in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $224,900
If you are looking for a fantastic four bedroom, two bathroom on a corner lot with very little maintenance, look no further! Large bedrooms; newer roof, furnace and windows; Updated exterior paint...you can rest easy knowing that this house was meticulously cared for! Maybe even better than an awesome house is the large three stall garage with tons of concrete. This was previously used as a rental and can be again or make it your own today!
4 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $214,900
Attractively updated 2-story with a main-floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms (one doesn't have a closet) on upper level with a spacious sun porch. Large kitchen with generous cupboards and cafe table area for an eat-in kitchen along with formal dining adjoining an open living room. Sliders easily access the attractive wrap-around porch. Full bath off kitchen and half bath on upper level. Laundry located just down the stairs where you also find ample space for storage. A 720 square foot pole building provides generous garage space and has a concrete floor. Additional parking is available on South side.
4 Bedroom Home in Brandon - $170,000
What a value! Move-in Ready home in the small town of Brandon within walking distance to the city park. Seller has invested a lot of time and effort turning this property into the gem that it is. Professional contractors were hired to do all of the improvements, such as: New roof on house and garage, New vinyl siding on house, New carpet and luxury vinyl, New HVAC, Orangeburg has been replaced as well as water lines and electrical. All improvements made to this property have been done professionally. Two new garage door openers will be installed. Double Lot! There is a sidewalk repair the buyer will be required to fix. Seller is offering $1,000 credit to the buyer to cover the cost of this repair.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,000
Lots of space and possibilities in this 3-4 bedroom 2 story. 3 large living spaces on the main floor, one that was most recently a bedroom. The spacious kitchen features loads of cabinetry and space for a kitchen table. Off the kitchen, is the the 3/4 bath. Moving upstairs, there is 3 bedrooms and a great closet/storage area. The outside is sure to please with a large storage shed and a 868 sq ft garage with a workshop. Great space for a great price!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $425,000
Updated acreage sitting on 4.82 acres with 5+ bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. The beautifully updated kitchen features granite counter tops, an island with seating, flows to the 4-season sitting area and has a pass through to the formal dining room and pocket doors to the living room. The living room has a corner fireplace and corner door with pocket doors to the parlor. Currently used as a HOFC. Another room with access to a 1/2 bath and the patio is currently used as a 2nd HOFC, but could be used as a MF bedroom. The upper level features 4 bedrooms and a large TV room with servant stairs back to the kitchen. Updated windows, updated kitchen, updated geothermal heat, updated electrical, updated shingles, painted siding, added fireplace in living room, refinished wood floors. The home has an attached large 2-stall garage. Outbuildings include a pole building with gravel floor and lean-to and a small shed with a wood floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $249,900
This home has it all!! Character and charm with updates throughout. On the main level you'll enter through a charming 3 seasons front porch and into the main living room with hardwood floors and beautiful trim work throughout. From there you'll enter the large dining space, perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen has updated cupboards and countertops with an attached walk~in pantry or office space. There is also a main~level primary bedroom with a walk~in closet and attached full bathroom!! Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms with hardwood flooring, another full bathroom, and a laundry room!! Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms (1 non~conforming), a living space, 3/4 bathroom and a kitchen with an exterior, walk~out door. This space could be perfect for an older child, parent, or even a tenant to help pay the mortgage (previously rented for $725/mo)!! To top it off this home has a large oversized 2 stall garage, new deck and fencing, 2 patios, a storage shed and a nice, large lot for the area!! Come see it today!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Gilbertville - $119,900
Calling all handyman, investor or first time homebuyers looking to do some sweat equity! Solid two story with updated windows on home, metal roof on both home and garage, vinyl siding on home, kitchen has updated cabinets. Home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms with an oversized two stall garage! Home has solid foundation just needs a bit of love! A bit of history on home, at one time it was the town's creamery, it has part of the creamery's solid foundation!