WATERLOO — One of the most frequently traveled roads in Waterloo will be under construction this summer.

Part of East San Marnan Drive, from Hammond Avenue to just past the Hawkeye Road intersection, will see a full reconstruction. City of Waterloo Engineer Matt Schindel said officials are hoping for work to start at the end of May. He estimates the road will be fully open again by Dec. 1.

Schindel said that portion of the road will be torn up, fully reconfigured and rebuilt. The original pavement was laid in 1986.

“The road condition there is getting bad,” Schindel said. “Roads are analyzed and that was the one that was red-flagged as a need.”

Eventually more of East San Marnan will be redone, he noted.

Along with new pavement, the current two-foot median will be widened to around six-feet and lanes will be extended. Once the project is done, there will still be two lanes on each side.

The project will be completed in three phases: the intersection at Hawkeye Road and East San Marnan Drive, the eastbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive and then the westbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive.

During the construction at the intersection, cars coming north off of U.S. Highway 20 will be able to turn right, toward Walmart and Menards. People wanting to drive towards Lowes and Sam’s Club should get off at the Ansborough Avenue exit.

During the second phase, only the eastbound lanes of East San Marnan Drive will be open. There will not be any head-to-head traffic to allow the contractor to work. The third stage will just include the westbound lanes but there will be head-to-head traffic.

The City Council approved a bid to Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck, at a cost of $2.5 million. The engineer’s estimate was $3.2 million.

Earlier in the spring, the council rejected a bid to reconstruct both East San Marnan Drive and Broadway Street. The reason for this was because the bid was too high, Schindel said.

With the rejection of the bid, he and the other engineers decided to just focus the project on East San Marnan Drive because it is a smaller section of road than what they would’ve worked on at Broadway Street. He said if they started work on Broadway, it would be difficult to finish the work by the end of the construction season.

The projects were originally bid together because two years ago the city had enough money to do both but with inflation the bid came in over budget, Schindel said. Even though the roads do not intersect at all, he said the engineers like to bid projects together so that the city is only managing one contractor.

As for the future reconstruction of Broadway Street, Schindel expects bids to go out in fall for the portion from the U.S. Highway 218 off-ramp to Donald Street. Construction would then start in the spring of 2024.

Even though Broadway won’t be reworked this year, Schindel offered assurances that existing potholes will be filled and the road will be maintained.