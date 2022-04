Part of Algonquin Drive in Cedar Falls will be closed Friday

CEDAR FALLS -- At 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, a private contractor will close Algonquin Drive adjacent to the Greenhill Senior Living Facility at 4725 Algonquin Drive for overhead crane related work. Algonquin Drive will be closed between Loren Drive and Ashworth Drive adjacent to the site. All work should be complete by end of the day. For safety's sake, please stay away from the construction area. Place-To-Play Park’s westerly parking will be impacted during the road closure.