Parks improvement fund established for 2 parks

CEDAR FALLS – Elk Run Heights and Evansdale residents are working to make park improvements to Mayors Park and Bunger Park, and have created a fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa called the Mayors/Bunger Park Fund.

The plans for the project account for three phases of updates which include an enclosed off-leash dog park, an 18-hole disc golf course and a veterans memorial.

Design of the dog park and disc golf course is already underway with construction tentatively scheduled this summer. Design for the veterans memorial will begin thereafter with construction scheduled for spring 2021.

“The committee is working hard to bring exciting new amenities to our local communities,” said Lisa Smock, park committee chair. “This project will benefit citizens of Dewar, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Raymond, Waterloo and other surrounding communities.”

The cost for the park improvements will be paid for by grant funding and private donations.

“We just held our first fundraiser for the dog park and have started planning two additional fundraisers to go toward the cost of these projects,” said Smock.